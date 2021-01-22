SEARCH
Too soon to think about summer holidays, says UK interior minister

22 Jan 2021 / 01:43 H.

    LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - It is too early for Britons to start anticipating the end of lockdown and booking summer holidays, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was still putting pressure on health services.

    "It is far too early ... to speculate around restrictions, such as the point you just made: should people be booking a holiday," Patel told a news conference.

    "The advice is very clear we are in a lockdown, the public should be staying at home." (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William James; editing by Sarah Young)

