Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday called on the head of the FBI to brief lawmakers on foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, saying that Congress appears to be a target in an interference effort.

"We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul)