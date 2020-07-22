Top Homeland Security official insists arrests in Portland are lawful

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday defended federal border agents who have cracked down on people in Portland protesting against police brutality and systemic racism, claiming they are making lawful arrests and are properly identifying themselves as law enforcement.

"We are only targeting and arresting those who have been identified as committing crime," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at a press conference, noting that "all officers are identified as police law enforcement officers." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Tim Ahmann, Eric Beech and David Brunnstrom; editing by Chris Reese)