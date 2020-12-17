Top U.S. general meets Taliban in Qatar

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The top U.S. general met Taliban representatives this week in Qatar and urged them to reduce the level of violence and increase progress towards a political solution, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

The meeting with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, comes as negotiators representing the Afghan government and the Taliban are taking a break until Jan. 5 when they will continue to work on an agenda.

"The chairman discussed the need for an immediate reduction of violence and accelerate progress towards a negotiated political solution which contributes to regional stability and safeguards U.S. national interests," a U.S. military statement said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alison Williams)