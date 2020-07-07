Topless women protest against Macron's reshuffle in front of Elysee

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Three topless women protested in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday, one of them bearing the slogan "RIP The Promises", shortly before President Emmanuel Macron held his first cabinet meeting with his reshuffled government.

Another woman had the words "The Sinisters' Council" painted on her naked upper body.

The three women, at least one of whom had the name of the feminist group Femen writen on her back, were arrested by the police. (Reporting by Noemie Olive; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)