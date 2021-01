KYIV, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine reached 20,019 as the country registered 184 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Maksym Stepanov also said that 5,116 new confirmed infections had been registered, taking total cases to 1,124,430.

