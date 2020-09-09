Tour de France Summaries - Stage 11

Sep 9 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 11, Tour de France on Wednesday. Stage 11 Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 167.5 km. Men's elite road race. Route profile: flat. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 4:00:01 2. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe " 3. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 4. Wout van Aert (BEL) Jumbo - Visma " 5. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 6. Clément Venturini (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 7. Mads Pedersen (DEN) Trek - Segafredo " 8. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott " 9. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation " 10. Oliver Naesen (BEL) AG2R La Mondiale " 11. Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 12. Matteo Trentin (ITA) CCC Team " 13. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates " 14. Anthony Turgis (FRA) Total Direct Energie " 15. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 16. Niccolò Bonifazio (ITA) Total Direct Energie " 17. Clément Russo (FRA) Team Arkéa - Samsic " 18. Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis " 19. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb " 20. Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton - Scott "