Tour de France Summaries - Stage 3

Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 3, Tour de France on Monday. Stage 3 Nice to Sisteron, 198 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 5:17:42 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 3. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 4. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation " 5. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe " 6. Edward Theuns (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " 7. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb " 8. Matteo Trentin (ITA) CCC Team " 9. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 10. Niccolò Bonifazio (ITA) Total Direct Energie " 11. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott " 12. Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 13. Jonas Koch (GER) CCC Team " 14. Jack Bauer (NZL) Mitchelton - Scott " 15. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates "