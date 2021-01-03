Tournament of Champions field expanded; McIlroy opts out

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will have a record field of 42 players when it begins Thursday at the Kapalua Plantation course in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Typically, the field is made up of winners from the previous year. But because of the number of tournaments lost due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings from last year also were invited.

That means eight of the top 10 ranked players will be on hand this week. Defending champion Justin Thomas is among those scheduled to play, as are world No.1 Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

No. 4 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton have opted not to take part.

Jim Herman, who qualified by winning the Wyndham Championship in August, also will not play after testing positive for COVID-19.

He announced the diagnosis on Thursday.

"Some lousy news to end the year - I've had CV19 for the last couple of days and therefore will not be playing Kapalua @Sentry_TOC," he wrote on Twitter. "Not sure yet about Sony and the rest of the West Coast."

--Field Level Media