Trade issues in N.Ireland will get worse before improving, UK's Gove says

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The difficulties in moving goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom will get worse before they get better as companies and officials get used to new post-Brexit border paperwork, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said.

Some supermarkets in the province have struggled to import fresh goods from Britain since the UK left the European Union due to the amount of customs declarations and health certificates they need to complete.

Gove said the government was working to resolve the issue. "That work is ongoing, it is all part of the process of leaving the European Union, we said that there would be some initial disruption, we're ironining it out but the situation will get worse before it gets better" he said.

