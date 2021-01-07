SEARCH
Trade, transport could resume within a week with Qatar, UAE says

07 Jan 2021 / 16:35 H.

    DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Trade and transportation could resume between Qatar and boycotting countries within a week, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday.

    "Some issue are easier to fix and some others will take a longer time," Gargash told reporters.

    Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in 2017, in a deal backed by Washington.

    (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Lisa Barrington, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Catherine Evans)

