Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic said Thursday that he will return from a fractured right wrist to play in Friday's road game against the Orlando Magic.

Nurkic made the announcement from his own Twitter account.

"Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will make his return to the lineup on Friday vs. Orlando. He's back from a right wrist fractured. Sources tell : Jusuf Nurkic," Nurkic tweeted.