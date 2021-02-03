Triathlon-Inaugural Collins Cup to take place in Slovakia in August

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The inaugural Collins Cup, an international triathlon competition in Samorin, Slovakia, will take place on Aug. 28, the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) announced on Wednesday.

The tournament, modelled after the Ryder Cup in golf, will have three teams -- the United States of America, Europe and Internationals. Each team will have 12 professional triathletes which will include six men and six women.

Four men and four women will earn a spot in their teams based on their PTO world ranking while the rest will be selected by PTO board members and team captains.

"The Collins Cup is going to see legendary team captains lead today's very best triathletes in a battle to see which region dominates the sport of triathlon," Rachel Joyce, co-president of the PTO, said in a statement.

The prize purse for the event is $1.5 million dollars and Joyce said they have also allocated up to $500,000 to support local races and professionals who do not qualify for the Collins Cup.

The format involves an athlete from each team competing with others in 12 separate races of three participants each with points awarded based on performances.

The team with most points after 12 races wins the Collins Cup while the one that finishes last receives the Broken Spoke Trophy.

TEAM CAPTAINS

Europe: Normann Stadler and Chrissie Wellington

USA: Mark Allen and Karen Smyers

Internationals: Craig Alexander, Simon Whitfield, Erin Baker and Lisa Bentley (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)