SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRIER POLICE SPOKESMAN SAYS THERE ARE MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE INJURED IN TRIER CAR ATTACK

01 Dec 2020 / 22:52 H.

    TRIER POLICE SPOKESMAN SAYS THERE ARE MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE INJURED IN TRIER CAR ATTACK

    Did you like this article?

    email blast