Tropical storm Laura likely to become hurricane by Tuesday - U.S. NHC

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Laura is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by early Tuesday, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 255 miles (415 km) east south-east the Isle of Youth, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), NHC said on Monday.

"Tropical storm warning has been issued for the middle and lower Florida Keys," the Miami-based weather forecaster added. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)