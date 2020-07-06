Trudeau won't attend Washington summit, Mexican president says

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend talks in Washington this week to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, Mexico's president said, adding that the two leaders will instead talk by telephone later on Monday morning.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference he will do a coronavirus test before leaving Mexico, and was prepared to do another one in the United States if he was required to do so. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)