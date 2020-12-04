Trump administration adds China's SMIC and CNOOC to Defense blacklist

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday added China's top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The Department of Defense designated a total of four additional companies as owned or controlled by the Chinese military on Thursday, including China Construction Technology Co Ltd and China International Engineering Consulting Corp. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese)