Trump administration studying national security risks of TikTok, other apps

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications, including TikTok and WeChat, that they say may risk allowing a foreign adversary to amass information on Americans, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Action on the issue would likely come in weeks, not months, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)