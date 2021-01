Jan 12 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver new guidelines on Tuesday meant to get coronavirus vaccinations moving faster, Axios reported https://www.axios.com/trump-coronavirus-vaccines-seniors-doses-faster-ca22e892-71d4-4e04-9219-b41fec799524.html on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)