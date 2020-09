LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will meet Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for talks in London on Thursday, according to Politico.

Kushner is flying to Britain on Wednesday evening on his way back to the U.S. from a tour of the Middle East, the website said.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Estelle Shirbon)