Trump advisers rule out undermining Hong Kong's dollar peg - Bloomberg News

July 13 (Reuters) - Senior advisers of U.S. President Donald Trump have ruled out undermining the Hong Kong currency's peg to the U.S. dollar, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Undermining the peg was seen by some advisers as one way to hit back at China for its moves to whittle away at Hong Kong's political freedoms, but the idea was dropped as it did not gather a lot of support, according to Bloomberg https://bloom.bg/38Q5438.

