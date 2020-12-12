SEARCH
Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

12 Dec 2020 / 04:00 H.

    WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said on Friday.

    Meadows leaned on Hahn during a phone conversation on Friday. The official told Reuters that Meadows' comment about resigning "wasn't a red line," but was more of a quip with the intention of urging "the FDA to act quickly and get the job done and stop the delays." (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

