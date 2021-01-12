SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP APPROVES EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR WASHINGTON FROM NOW THROUGH JAN. 24 -WHITE HOUSE

12 Jan 2021 / 08:35 H.

    TRUMP APPROVES EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR WASHINGTON FROM NOW THROUGH JAN. 24 -WHITE HOUSE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast