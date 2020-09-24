SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP, ASKED ABOUT BREONNA TAYLOR CASE, SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT IT

24 Sep 2020 / 03:28 H.

    TRUMP, ASKED ABOUT BREONNA TAYLOR CASE, SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT IT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast