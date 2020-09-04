SEARCH
Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

04 Sep 2020 / 05:20 H.

    WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkarai, citing a Fox News report that Afkarai had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.

    "To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man's life, and not execute him. Thank you!" Trump said in a tweet that included a link to the Fox News report (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Beech)

