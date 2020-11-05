Trump campaign will immediately request recount in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's campaign will immediately request a recount of votes in Wisconsin, even though the state's presidential election results have yet to be finalized.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)