Trump congratulates Polish President Duda's 'historic' re-election

14 Jul 2020 / 07:23 H.

    WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his "historic" re-election as president of Poland.

    "Congratulations to my friend President @AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!" Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

    Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

