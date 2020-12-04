Trump declines to say if he still has confidence in Barr

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election.

Barr told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday the department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. But Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Barr had not looked for any evidence, calling that "a disappointment." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)