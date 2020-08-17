Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes, supports more in-person voting -Fox News interview

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration's efforts to implement changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November's election, despite an outcry from Democrats and other critics, and said he would support efforts to expand in-person voting.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would support more voting booths, early voting and other efforts but reiterated his attacks against mail-in voting.

Trump said he wants the postal agency to "run efficiently."

"It's not a 'Trump thing'," he added, saying that recent administrative changes were not an effort to "tamper" with ballot efforts ahead of the general elections. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)