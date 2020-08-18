Trump looked at banning further Chinese apps in addition to TikTok -Meadows

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has looked at banning additional Chinese-owned companies following his decision to ban the short-video app TikTok, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Meadows said the administration was focused particularly on Chinese companies that collected personal data and could pose a national security risk.

"Most of what the president has looked at is banning other Chinese apps that might collect personal information and have potential national security risk," he said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Chris Reese)