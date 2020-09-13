Trump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank - official

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to run Latin America's regional development bank was elected president of the Inter-American Development Bank on Saturday, the bank said, making him the first U.S. citizen to lead the bank in its 61-year history.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump's senior Latin America adviser, told the bank's governors before the voting began on Saturday that he would be "a passionate advocate" for the bank, its staff and the region. He has said he will serve for only one five-year term. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis)