Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has completed a comeback to stand as favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Presidential election on European-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Trump's odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21/20 for Democratic rival Joe Biden. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha; editing by Patrick Graham)