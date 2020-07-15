Trump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal judge on Wednesday they plan further challenges to the Manhattan district attorney's efforts to see the U.S. president's financial records, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the prosecutor's review.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers said the president will file an amended complaint raising arguments that the Supreme Court said he can still make. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)