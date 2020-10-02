Trump says he, first lady to enter quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he and first lady Melania would go into quarantine as they await test results after an aide had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19," Trump said on Twitter.

"Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by William Mallard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)