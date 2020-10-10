Trump says he is pushing to get Regeneron's COVID-19 treatment approved quickly

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is working to get coronavirus antibody drugs developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co approved quickly and out to hospitals after his own positive coronavirus treatment experience.

In a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh, Trump said he may not have recovered without the treatments he received to combat his own coronavirus illness. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)