SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP SAYS HE MAY TRY TO DO A RALLY ON SATURDAY NIGHT, PROBABLY IN FLORIDA -FOX NEWS

09 Oct 2020 / 09:38 H.

    TRUMP SAYS HE MAY TRY TO DO A RALLY ON SATURDAY NIGHT, PROBABLY IN FLORIDA -FOX NEWS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast