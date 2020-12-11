SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP SAYS HE SIGNED A PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING MOROCCAN SOVEREIGNTY OVER THE WESTERN SAHARA

11 Dec 2020 / 00:13 H.

    TRUMP SAYS HE SIGNED A PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING MOROCCAN SOVEREIGNTY OVER THE WESTERN SAHARA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast