SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP SAYS HE WAS A LITTLE SURPRISED BIDEN PICKED KAMALA HARRIS AS HIS RUNNING MATE

12 Aug 2020 / 06:01 H.

    TRUMP SAYS HE WAS A LITTLE SURPRISED BIDEN PICKED KAMALA HARRIS AS HIS RUNNING MATE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast