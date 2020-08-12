SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP SAYS KAMALA HARRIS WAS VERY DISRESPECTFUL TO BIDEN IN THE DEBATES

12 Aug 2020 / 06:04 H.

    TRUMP SAYS KAMALA HARRIS WAS VERY DISRESPECTFUL TO BIDEN IN THE DEBATES

    Did you like this article?

    email blast