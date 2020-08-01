Trump says looking at options on TikTok, including possible ban

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was looking at lot of alternatives regarding Chinese firm ByteDance's TikTok video app, including the possibility of a ban.

"We're looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some others things," Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Florida.

"There are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening. So, we'll see what happens," he said.

People familiar with the matter have said the United States is preparing to take action on TikTok amid concerns over the security of the personal data collected by the popular short video app. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Susan Heavey)