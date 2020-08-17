Trump says may hold memorial service for brother at White House on Friday

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he was looking at having a memorial service for his late brother, Robert Trump, on Friday at the White House.

Robert Trump, 71, died on Saturday night at a hospital in New York of an undisclosed illness.

"We're looking at Friday and we may do just a small service here at the White House for my brother," Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"I think he would be greatly honored. He loved our country so much," Trump said. "I think it would be appropriate. So we will probably Friday afternoon have a small service in honor of my brother Robert."

President Trump has campaign travel this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

