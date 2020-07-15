Trump says planned immigration order would be 'merit-based'

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the immigration executive order his administration was planning would be "merit-based."

"We're going to take care of DACA because I'm going to be doing, in the not too distant future, pretty soon, I'm going to be signing a new immigration action - very, very big merit-based immigration action - that based on the DACA decision, I'll be able to do," Trump told reporters at the White House Rose Garden, using the acronym for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)