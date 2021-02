WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday in a sharply worded statement in the fallout over his impeachment trial.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)