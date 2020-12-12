SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TRUMP SAYS THE FIRST VACCINE WILL BE ADMINSTERED IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS

12 Dec 2020 / 10:38 H.

    TRUMP SAYS THE FIRST VACCINE WILL BE ADMINSTERED IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast