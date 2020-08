WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States is looking at the situation involving Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after the Russian opposition leader fell ill and was hospitalized in what Navalny's aides said they suspect was poisoning.

Trump, speaking at an event at the White House, said U.S. officials were looking at the reported events. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)