Trump signs memo aimed at excluding illegal migrants from redrawn districts

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum that aims to prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are redrawn in the next round of redistricting.

A White House memo signed by Trump said it would be U.S. policy to exclude from the count used for congressional districting migrants who are not in the country legally. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Lisa Lambert and David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese)