Trump to expand "Operation Legend" crime operation to Albuquerque - official

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration will announce on Wednesday an expansion of its "Operation Legend" program to include Albuquerque, New Mexico in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence, an administration official said.

The program, named after a 4-year-old boy who was killed in Kansas City, involves deploying federal law enforcement agents into U.S. cities to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a "surge" of violent crime.

