Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a case brought by the state of Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states.

Trump, writing on Twitter, said: "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

He did not specify whether it would be his presidential campaign or the Justice Department that would intervene..

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tim Ahmann)