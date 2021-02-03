SEARCH
Tunisia expects COVID-19 vaccines from GAVI alliance mid-February -minister

03 Feb 2021 / 11:20 H.

    TUNIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tunisia expects to receive four million free doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance from mid-February, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.

    The doses will be enough to immunise 2 million of Tunisia's 11.5 million population.

    Tunisia become the third country in Africa to approve use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

