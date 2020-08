TUNIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia prime minister designate Hichem Mechichi said on Monday he will form a technocrat government without political parties, due to the disagreement between parties in the north Africa country.

Mechichi's decision will likely put him in confrontation with the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party, the largest party in Parliament, which announced its rejection of a government without political parties.

